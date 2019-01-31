MANATEE COUNTY, Fla — A Florida woman is accused of allowing her pets to die after leaving them without water in her apartment.

Sarah Wilson, 36, was arrested recently following a lengthy investigation into the deaths of her two dogs and a cat, which were found lifeless more than a year ago inside her unit in Manatee County.

Investigators say one dog was found dead in a bedroom, a cat was found behind the bed's headboard and another dog was located under blankets in the bedroom closet.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Wilson texted another person suggesting over-the-counter flea medication may have killed the dogs. But, authorities say they don't think that's true.

While a necropsy on one of the dogs and the cat could not positively determine the animals' cause of death because they were so badly decomposed, the person who did the examination noted: "a plausible explanation for their deaths would be from dehydration."

The animals were estimated to have been dead two to three weeks before they were found, the affidavit said.

In the affidavit, investigators said they believe Wilson is "directly responsible" for the deaths of the three animals by "failing to provide them with adequate water."

She is charged with animal cruelty.

However, Wilson insists the animals "always had plenty of food and water," according to the affidavit.

