Cereal for Summer is back!

Help us feed hungry kids!

ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. — One in four children in the Tampa Bay area aren’t sure where their next meal is coming from. That’s according to Feeding Tampa Bay, our area’s largest food bank. And the problem of food insecurity increases during the summer months when kids aren’t receiving meals at school.

That’s why 10 Tampa Bay and Feeding Tampa Bay are once again teaming up for Cereal for Summer. Cereal for Summer is now in its eighth year and we welcome General Mills and the Dairy Council of Florida as presenting sponsors.

Everyone can help fight hunger! All you need to do is collect cereal. Individuals, groups, businesses, schools, government agencies are all taking part. There's still plenty of time to get involved. The drive runs from April 1 – May 5, 2023.

Viewers can register their food drive with Feeding Tampa Bay and/or donate online at www.cerealforsummer.org.

During the entire Cereal for Summer drive, you can drop off cereal donations at Sonny’s BBQ restaurants, Suncoast Credit Union branches, most Goodwill stores, and at our 10 Tampa Bay studio located at 11450 Gandy Blvd., St. Petersburg.

Last year, Cereal for Summer collected enough cash and cereal to provide nearly 2 million meals. Help us beat that goal!

On Friday, May 5, we ask groups to drop off all their donations at either the Britton Plaza Publix in Tampa (3838 Britton Plaza-off Dale Mabry) or at the 4th Street Station Publix in St. Petersburg (3700 4th St. N.). 10 Tampa Bay will broadcast live from both locations all day.