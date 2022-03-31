Donate to Cereal for Summer and help struggling families

Help us feed hungry kids!

TAMPA, Fla. — One in four children in the Tampa Bay area aren’t sure where their next meal is coming from. That’s according to Feeding Tampa Bay, our area’s largest food bank. And the problem of food insecurity increases during the summer months when kids aren’t receiving meals at school.

That’s why 10 Tampa Bay and Feeding Tampa Bay are once again teaming up for Cereal for Summer. General Mills is the presenting sponsor.

We are asking individuals, groups, businesses, and government agencies to collect and donate cereal and other breakfast items from April 1 – May 6.

You can register your food drive or donate online to Feeding Tampa Bay at www.cerealforsummer.org.

During the entire Cereal for Summer drive, you can drop off cereal donations at Sonny’s BBQ restaurants, most Goodwill stores, and at our 10 Tampa Bay studios (11450 Gandy Boulevard, St. Petersburg).

Last year, Cereal for Summer collected enough cash and cereal to provide 2 million meals. Help us break that record!

Have fun with your drive! Send us photos or video of giant cereal towers, cute kids with cereal—you name it. Your images and videos can be sent to kbursch@10TampaBay.com. We may use them on our newscasts and on social media.

On Friday, May 6 we are asking groups to drop off all their donations at either the Britton Plaza Publix in Tampa (3838 Britton Plaza-off Dale Mabry) or to the 4th St. Station Publix in St. Petersburg (3700 4th St. N.). 10 Tampa Bay will be broadcasting live from both locations all day.