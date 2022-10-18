'La Tropical' beer is coming back to Florida

The state's oldest beer targets to celebrate the blend of Cuban culture and the founding of Ybor City in Tampa.

TAMPA, Fla. — The oldest beer brand from Cuba and Florida, La Tropical, will return to the Tampa Bay area to celebrate its relaunch on Thursday, Oct. 20.

People attending the private event at the old La Tropical brewery in Ybor City will get to a taste of Cerveza La Tropical, La Original, "THE ORIGINAL TASTE OF FLORIDA," the craft brewery said in a news release.

“The rebirth of Cerveza La Tropical represents a dream come true, fulfilling a lifelong passion to resurrect the brand throughout Florida," Manny Portuondo, CEO of Cerveceria, said in a statement. "More than a century after La Tropical was originally founded in both Cuba and Florida, I am proud and excited to be creating a new La Tropical that pays tribute to the storied heritage of both.”

La Tropical's roots date back to 1986 in Florida when the Florida Brewing Company was founded in Ybor City by the Cuban cigar industrialist family Martinez-Ybor, the news release mentioned. The brewing company was also the first brewer in the state to be granted a brewing license.

La Tropical reportedly began producing and selling beer in 1987 and then in the 1900s, it produced 80,000 barrels of beer at its peak. However, the brewery shut down in 1961 because of other competition in Florida.

“I’m very excited about the relaunch of La Tropical, at our former brewery in Ybor City founded by my family," Ignacio Martinez-Ybor, whose family founded the cigar and beer industry in Ybor City, said in a statement. "The brewery building has been beautifully restored and the relaunch of La Tropical reminds us all of the contributions of Cubans and other immigrants to the history of Florida and especially Ybor City. I can’t think of a better way to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month than being here today to celebrate La Tropical.”

The relaunch event will be held from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and feature a Cuban BBQ, music, Cuban cigars and cold Cerveza La Tropical.

The craft brewery says it will be distributing its products at local restaurants, bars and supermarkets across the Florida West Coast.