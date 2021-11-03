Tampa restaurants soon can receive a coveted Michelin star

The famed culinary guide will expand for the first time in three Florida cities, including Tampa.

TAMPA, Fla. — Restaurants in Tampa could soon be touting a Michelin star, the world's oldest restaurant rating system.

The Michelin Guide will expand to Miami, Orlando and Tampa and the inaugural edition of the new guide will be announced in 2022, Visit Florida said.

The three cities recently ranked in the Top 10 "Best Foodie Cities" in the country, according to WalletHub. Orlando took the No. 2 spot, followed closely by Miami at No. 3 and Tampa nabbing the 10th spot.

"MICHELIN Guide inspectors look forward to discovering the world-class culinary landscape in Miami, Orlando and Tampa,” said Gwendal Poullennec, international director of the MICHELIN Guides, in a statement. “From the excitement and glamour of Miami to Orlando’s iconic attractions and the rich culture of Tampa’s Gulf Coast, Florida’s gastronomy is unique, diverse and intriguing for locals and travelers across the globe.”

The Michelin Guide has been around since 1900 and came to the U.S. for the first time in 2005, according to Diced. Until now, Michelin Guides were only awarded to restaurants in New York City, Chicago, Washington, D.C. and the state of California.

This is the first time Florida restaurants will be included. For now, Tampa eateries will be the only ones considered in the Tampa Bay region.

“As one of Florida’s most diverse culinary destinations, Visit Tampa Bay is excited to collaborate with its home state to welcome the world-renowned Michelin Guide,” says Santiago C. Corrada, president and CEO of Visit Tampa Bay, in a statement. “The timing of this global partnership couldn’t be more perfect as we open our borders to international visitors once again this month.