These 3 restaurants earned Tampa's first-ever Michelin Stars

Three out of four of Florida's newest Michelin-star restaurants are in Tampa.

Example video title will go here for this video

TAMPA, Fla. — Three Tampa restaurants are now proudly sporting one of the most exclusive honors in the food world: a Michelin Star.

The Michelin Guide, seen as the holy grail for chefs and food fanatics across the globe, held an invitation-only ceremony Thursday night in Miami to award Rocca, Koya and Lilac the highly-coveted designation.

Using a rating system based on quality of ingredients, harmony of flavors, mastery of techniques, and how the personality of a chef is expressed through their food, anonymous Michelin inspectors give out stars to restaurants with excellent cuisine worth traveling for.

Only four new stars were dished out in the 2023 edition of the Florida Michelin Guide, and three of them went to Tampa restaurants. The fourth went to Miami Beach's Tambourine Room.

If Michelin's 120 years of experience recognizing the best restaurants in the world isn't evidence enough, receiving a Michelin star is a huge deal – especially given that Tampa missed out on stars when the guide first came to Florida in 2022.

The honor also solidifies Tampa's position as an international dining destination.

In addition to the stars, Michelin awarded Bib Gourmands to two Tampa restaurants: Gorkhali Kitchen and Psomi.

Named after Bibendum, the big, white Michelin Man, the award is given to restaurants that offer "exceptionally good food at moderate prices."

Tampa also represented in the special awards presentation. Lilac General Manager Matthew Braden earned the Michelin Outstanding Service Award while Psomi owner Christina Theofilos earned the Michelin Young Chef Award.

If you're wondering if this is the same Michelin that makes the tires — it is.