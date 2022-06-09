Tampa Michelin star restaurants to be announced

The world’s premier restaurant guidebook is expanding into Florida for the first time.

TAMPA, Fla. — A select group of Tampa restaurants will soon be touting a coveted Michelin Star.

The Michelin Guide, the world’s premier restaurant guidebook, is expanding into Florida for the first time with restaurants in Tampa, Orlando and Miami. Its picks will be announced live at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando.

The Michelin Guide is a world-renowned rating system known for spotting the best of the best in the world of fine dining. It was created in 1889 in France by brothers Andre and Edouard Michelin — the same guys who founded the tire company.

They first produced the small red books as a travel guide of sorts to get more drivers on the road, and in turn, sell more tires. Now, it's used by foodies across the world to know which restaurants are worth traveling to.

Here's how the rating system works.

Restaurants in the guide can earn one, two or three stars based on criteria including the quality of ingredients, mastery of cooking techniques, the "personality" of the chef in the food, value for money and consistency. Michelin sends out a team of inspectors to dine out anonymously and determine the ratings.

But, fine-dining restaurants aren't the only ones getting recognized. Michelin can also give out the Bib Gourmand award to restaurants that offer "exceptionally good food at moderate prices."

The Miami Herald reported in November that Visit Florida, the state’s tourism marketing agency, partnered with Michelin to bring the iconic guide to the Sunshine State. With contributions from Visit Tampa, Visit Orlando and the Miami visitor's bureau, Michelin reportedly stands to make as much as $1.5 million from Florida over the next three years.

“As one of Florida’s most diverse culinary destinations, Visit Tampa Bay is excited to collaborate with its home state to welcome the world-renowned Michelin Guide,” Santiago C. Corrada, president and CEO of Visit Tampa Bay, said in November.

“We are honored to help position Florida as a rightful culinary empire alongside Visit Orlando and the Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau."