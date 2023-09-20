Tampa spot named one of New York Times' top 50 restaurants in the US

One local waterfront restaurant is making waves on The New York Times' ranking of America's best restaurants for 2023.

TAMPA, Fla. — Some iconic Tampa restaurants have already put the city on the map as a dining destination. Now, one local waterfront favorite is making waves in the food world once again.

The New York Times recently published its third annual Restaurant List, made up of 50 restaurants across the U.S. that "excite" their staffers the most right now.

"We sent a dozen reporters, editors and critics to hundreds of places across the United States — from Rattlesnake Point in Florida to the Arts District in Los Angeles — to find our favorites," the publication wrote.

While there are mentions of some Michelin-guide establishments recognized in the fine dining world, the Times' list is largely made up of casual joints that offer no-frill comfort foods — which brings us to their Tampa pick.

Salt Shack on the Bay earned a spot on the top 50 list.

In her write-up, New York Times reporter and four-time James Beard Award winner Kim Severson took note of the restaurant's ambiance, notably the "snapshot views of Old Tampa Bay and St. Petersburg."

She even joked that Jimmy Buffet would've loved the Salt Shack and its relaxing, carefree vibe.

As for the food, Severson praised the "sprawling menu" and its "vague Caribbean bent" with dishes like jackfruit tacos dressed in jicama slaw, jerk burger and, of course, "anything that lets all that great Gulf seafood shine."

Salt Shack describes itself as a "rustic-refined" waterfront restaurant with "good food, good views and good company."