Thee Burger Spot offers famous burger special during 'Road to Gameday' Restaurant Week

TAMPA, Fla. — In celebration of Super Bowl LV, the Business Connect program is hosting a one-of-a-kind restaurant week. Foodies - you are not going to want to miss this.

The "Road to Gameday" Restaurant Week features 40 diverse-owned restaurants in Hillsborough, Pinellas and Pasco counties. It goes from Friday, December 4 – 13.

"If you want the best burger in Tampa Bay you definitely want to come to Thee Burger Spot," owner Tivona Hill said.

These burgers are no joke - from their one-of-a-kind donut burger to their famous double bacon cheeseburger and their grouper sandwiches and more - you are in for a treat.

"Everything is fresh, so the meat is grounded in the morning, my sister-in-law rolls 150 pounds of meet every morning by hand," Hill said. "For our restaurant week special, you can get a bacon double cheeseburger, fries and a drink for $9," Hill said.

With a never-ending stream of customers as proof and the fact they sell out often, the family fun business has been around for almost seven years and is thrilled to share their burger in Restaurant Week.

"It will give them a taste, literally, of what Thee Burger Spot is all about, which is family, community and connection. We're excited for the opportunity. The Superbowl Host Committee has done an amazing job preparing us for this moment and so we are looking forward to bringing a little piece of our home into other people’s homes," marketing director Vanessa Oatman said.

A portion of the proceeds from "Road to Gameday" Restaurant Week - $1 per meal - will be donated to Feeding Tampa Bay in support of the fight against hunger in the area.

You can find a full list of participating restaurants can be found here.

