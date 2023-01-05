Tasting Tampa Bay: Thee Burger Spot

A Tampa restaurant where you can get great burgers at a reasonable price.

TAMPA, Fla. — This week on Brightside is dedicated to food and some of your favorite places to get some goodies — It's "Tasting Tampa Bay."

We are starting with an old staple — the burger. There are a ton of places to pick up a burger, from fast food to high-end. A favorite place that gets great reviews is Thee Burger Spot in Tampa. You can find it located on the corner of Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard and Tampa Street.

Vanessa Oatman is the marketing director. "We've been here since 2016. We are a family-owned restaurant," Oatman said.

"Everyone who works in the restaurant is a part of the family. Every morning at 3 am, we're in this kitchen hand pressing our quarter-pound beef patties. We're hand cutting our 150 pounds of onions to make our famous 'onion thangs'. It makes us different because we serve you real food at a reasonable price."