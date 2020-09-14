Arizona police officer saves American flag from being damaged

A neighbor captured the kind act on camera.

PEORIA, Ariz. — Little acts of kindness can go a long way, especially during a pandemic, and an Arizona police officer's kind act was captured on video.

While patrolling overnight, Officer Montes of the Peoria Police Department noticed an American flag being damaged in the wind. She rolled it up and set it in a safe place where the owner would find it.

The resident, David, posted the video with a note saying:

"I don't know who she was, but a Peoria PD officer on watch came to my house at 3:23am this morning. I have her on Ring video. My American flag had apparently separated from its mount in the wind last night, she was vigilant and noticed, and she was gracious enough to roll it up and leave it by my garage door. If she's reading this, thank you and much respect."

The department also tweeted, Giving Officer Montes her props.

Way to go!

🇺🇸 While patrolling neighborhoods during the overnight hours, @PeoriaPoliceAZ Officer Montes, a #Military #Veteran, noticed an #AmericanFlag damaged from the wind. The resident posted the video to thank Officer Montes for taking care of it!🇺🇸 #PeoriaPDAZ #Peoriapoliceaz #peoria pic.twitter.com/0nipxMu5Yp — Peoria Police (AZ) (@PeoriaPoliceAZ) September 13, 2020

