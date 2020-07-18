x
Girl Scouts collecting donations for Florida animal shelter

The troop says the coronavirus pandemic challenged them to find a creative way to still do their community project.
TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — Boy and Girl Scouts are taught to always be prepared. So when the coronavirus pandemic interrupted their plans to help the community, four Girl Scouts redesigned their project. 

Today members of the Tarpon Springs Girl Scouts Cadettes are hosting the "Rescue Animal Supply Drive Up and Drop or Shop" to collect donations for the Suncoast Animal League.  They'll be set up at the PetSmart at 26277 US 19 N. in Clearwater Saturday collecting pet food, cleaning and office supplies from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Troop 60720 Cadettes Gabriella Maszera, Ashley Beach, Avaleigh Kasarjian and Emily Capasso say they first came up with the idea back in September 2019. They toured the shelter and sat down with its director, Rick Chaboudy, to come up with a plan to help the animals. 

When the pandemic forced all of the shelter animals into foster homes, the Cadettes had to rethink their plan. They realized the Suncoast Animal Shelter was running out of supplies as it worked to set up foster families to care for a pet. The shelter has also had to cancel several adoption and fundraising events.

Today's supply drive is about restocking the shelter so they can continue to support those foster families. The project also helps the Cadettes be one step closer to earning the troops highest honor -- the Girl Scout Silver Award.

A full list of requested supplies for the Suncoast Animal League is below:

Canine Needs:

  • Authority Grain-Free, Adult Dog Food - Chicken & Pea
  • Authority Grain-Free, Puppy Food - Chicken & Pea
  • Esbilac -- Puppy Formula

Feline Needs:

  • Authority Grain-Free, Everyday Health Adult Cat Food - Chicken
  • Authority Grain-Free, Healthy Kitten Food - Chicken
  • Friskies Pate' canned food
  • KRM -- kitten formula 

Shelter Supplies:

  • Mid-West crates, 36, 42 or 48-inch with double doors
  • Disposable poop bags
  • Leashes
  • NylaBones
  • Cat Litter -- scoopable, low dust formula

Cleaning Supplies:

  • Paper towel
  • Odo-ban
  • Liquid laundry detergent
  • Large trash bags
  • Hand sanitizer
  • Clorox wipes
  • Hand Soap
  • Toilet Paper

Office Needs:

  • 2-pocket folders
  • File folders 1/3 cut
  • HP Printer ink (950XL, 951XL, 62XL)
  • Canon Printer Ink (245XL, 246XL)
