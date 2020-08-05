How to celebrate a socially distant Mother's Day in Tampa Bay

Florida has started reopening in time for a very important holiday and here are some ideas on how to celebrate safely!

TAMPA, Fla. — Florida started reopening this week under "phase one", giving you a few more options on how to celebrate your mom!

Moms do so much for all of us, so it's time to show her how much you love and appreciate her.

Brunch is traditionally one of the most popular ways to celebrate mom, but right now restaurants can only operate at 25 percent indoor capacity, so make sure you're calling ahead for reservations if you plan to go out. Consider getting takeout and making it special at home. You can also cook at home and make mom an elaborate spread, just make sure you're cleaning up so mom doesn't have to lift a finger!

Most beaches and parks across the Tampa Bay area are open, but with some restrictions. Make sure if you're going out for a walk on the beach or in the park, you're practicing social distancing and staying at least six feet away from others and not gathering in groups of more than 10 people.

If the weather isn't cooperating, shopping malls and retail stores are open across the bay area. Wear masks and wash your hands frequently.

Here are some other ideas that follow social distancing guidelines:

Take it online! Many museums and attractions are still closed, but many are offering online tours

Share a fun playlist of songs

Make a movie or slideshow of family photos throughout the years

Watch a movie or show together using a viewing extension like Netflix Party

Engage in mom's hobbies! If she likes painting or scrapbooking, gather the supplies and make something together

Get mom a gift card as a promise for a belated Mother's Day celebration

