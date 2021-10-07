Universal Orlando announces Christmastime celebrations to get you in the holiday spirit

For 51 days and nights, the theme park will host its one-of-a-kind festive experience.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando in November may not conjure up thoughts of snowmen and ice skating, but Universal Orlando Resort will do its best to create a winter wonderland in the Sunshine State.

For 51 days and nights, the theme park will host a one-of-a-kind festive experience. From Nov. 13 until Jan. 2, guests will be able to enjoy Christmas in the Wizarding World Harry Potter, meet the Grinch and experience the return of Universal's Holiday Parade.

The streets of Hogsmeade, Diagon Alley and London will be decorated in holiday lights while Christmas carols sung by the Frog Choir fill the air. Guests can sip on hot Butterbeer as they cap off their evening watching the Hogwarts castle transform into a projection of holiday spirit.

Being a grinch and not feeling the holiday spirit? Well, head on down to Who-ville to watch a retelling of "How the Grinch Stole Christmas" starring the maven of mischief himself.

The holidays also mean the return of Universal's Holiday Parade featuring Macy's. More than 30 larger-than-life balloons will take the streets of Universal Studios Florida.

