Store closures include all Winn-Dixie supermarkets, Fresco y Más and Harveys Supermarket stores.

TAMPA, Fla. — The large supermarket chain Winn-Dixie announced it will close its stores on Thanksgiving Day.

The company says it made the decision to give its workers a "day of rest with their family and loved ones."

"We hope [workers] will enjoy this day of rest while making lasting memories with family and friends," Winn-Dixie CEO Anthony Hucker said in a letter.