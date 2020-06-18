Pinellas County Schools announces in-person graduations

Pinellas County Schools released the schedule for modified in-person graduation ceremonies.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Class of 2020, a silver lining has occurred and it's time to grab your caps and gowns.

"We heard our high school seniors and their families loud and clear about preserving the tradition of in-person graduation ceremonies," Pinellas County Schools wrote in a press release.

And, while a traditional ceremony is not possible due to the current safety restrictions under COVID-19, the district is providing a modified version of the graduation ceremonies by hosting an in-person and virtual experience for grads and their families.

Abbreviated live ceremonies will be held at Spectrum Field the week of July 7, 2020. Each graduate can invite up to four guests to join them at the ceremony. Everyone will be required to wear a mask -- grads will be provided a mask, but guests must provide their own.

No seats will be provided because the event will be a walking ceremony, to ensure the safety of all in attendance. Diplomas won't be handed to the graduates on stage, but grads are able to have their photo taken on stage with their principal.

After the ceremony, families will be directed to Clearwater High School, 540 S Hercules Ave, Clearwater, FL 33764 to pick up their graduate’s diploma.

Below is the tentative schedule for each high school's graduation. Ceremonies may be rescheduled if there is severe weather.

Tuesday, July 7:

Tarpon Springs HS, 7-9 a.m.

Pinellas Park HS, 9:30 a.m.-noon

Countryside HS, 5-7 p.m.

Osceola HS, 7:30- 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday, July 8:

Seminole HS, 7-9 a.m.

East Lake HS, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Lakewood HS, 5-6 p.m.

Clearwater HS, 7-9 p.m.

Thursday, July 9:

Boca Ciega HS, 7-9:00 a.m.

St. Petersburg HS, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Northeast HS, 4-6 p.m.

Palm Harbor HS, 7-9:30 p.m.

Friday, July 10:

Gibbs HS, 7 a.m.-9 a.m.

Largo HS, 9:30-11:30 a.m.

Dixie HS, 4 p.m.-6 p.m.

Dunedin HS, 7:30-9:30 p.m.

