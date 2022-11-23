Earn your appetite with 'Planksgiving'

Row House in Tampa is helping you earn your appetite, with a little holiday twist on a popular core workout.

TAMPA, Fla. — Before you fill your plate with turkey and trimmings, Row House in Tampa is helping you earn your appetite, with a little holiday twist on a popular core workout.

Lead Coach Candace Holland walks us through some of the “Planksgiving” options to warm up for the turkey day feast:

“Turkey Leg Plank” (Plank leg-lifts) - Find a traditional plank position on your forearms, and lift up one leg at a time until your glutes and core feel challenged. Even out the work on both sides. “Plymouth Rock-Hard Abs” (Rocking plank) - While in a forearm plank, rock forward two inches onto your toes so your forehead comes past your fists. “Squash Your Obliques” (Side plank hip raise) - From a side plank position on one elbow, lift your hips up and down a few inches, squeezing your oblique muscles. “The Cranberry Crusher” (Side plank overhead crunch) - From a side plank position on one elbow, bring together your top elbow and top knee with an oblique crunch and then extend. “The Cornucopia Plank” (Reverse plank) - Your front side faces the ceiling for this plank variation, firing up more of your back muscles. “The Potato Masher” (Plank hip dips) - From a forearm plank, drop your hips from side to side, creating a rainbow-shaped path with your pelvis. “The Apple Picker” (Side plank thread-through) - From a side plank position on one elbow, rotate your top shoulder toward the floor and thread your top arm under you. “Walk the Plank” (Hands-to-elbows plank) - Walk up to your hands from a forearm plank position and back down. “Pumpkin Pull-Through” (Plank Pull-Through) – From a plank position, pull a pumpkin across the floor from one side of your body to the other.