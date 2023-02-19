Study: Baseball spring training provides boost for Florida's economy

As spring training gets underway, a new study shows just how profitable the tradition is for Florida's economy.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Monday marks the first day of full-squad practices for the spring training season, and in Florida, baseball means business.

Fans from all over the country come to town to see their teams play.

"It's probably my best month out of the year. March is my best month financially out of the whole year," Loraine Bronson, server at Lenny's Diner, said.

Eight different teams play spring ball in the Tampa Bay area, keeping the tourist dollars rolling in.

"They're [tourists] going to the local restaurants, you're shopping in the small businesses that are located downtown or wherever. Bars and everything [else] is affected by spring training," Jennifer Grondahl, senior vice president of community development for the Baltimore Orioles, said.

According to a new study by the Florida Sports Foundation, spring training alone brings in $679.8 million dollars a year for the state, along with $62 million dollars in tax revenue. This a good sign for the future of America's pastime.

“It's really encouraging for the rest of the year. All this support, all these people come out that enjoy and love the game of baseball. It seems like the fans are getting younger and younger,” Brandon Lowe, second baseman for the Tampa Bay Rays, said.

And it's not just dollars and cents, the annual tradition creates some 4,300 jobs in the state as well.

The Rays kick off full practice on Monday and the rest of the Grapefruit League will begin on Monday or Tuesday.