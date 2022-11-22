Have everything you need for dinner? Publix to close on Thanksgiving day

The store will be closed for the whole day Thursday, Nov. 25.

TAMPA, Fla. — Publix won't be open Thursday, so now's the time to plan ahead if you're needing to get your holiday dinner shopping done.

Yes, you read that right. The popular grocery store will close its doors on Thanksgiving, not allowing shoppers to run in and buy something they realize is missing while cooking.

According to the store's website, shoppers can browse the aisles during regular hours the day before Thanksgiving on Wednesday, Nov. 23.

The store will officially close for the whole day on Thursday, Nov. 24.

But the good news is loyal Publix customers only have to wait one day – the store is set to reopen doors on Black Friday with normal hours.

And some customers will be able to shop 'til they drop while sipping on a pint or a glass or wine at select locations across Florida after adding a new store feature called Publix Pours.

"Whether it’s happy hour, Sunday fun day, or anytime, really, you can enjoy a drink at Pours," the store's website reads.

If alcohol isn't your thing, Pours also offers locally-sourced coffee and tea, on-tap kombucha, fresh fruit smoothies, and açai bowls.

Florida shoppers first got a taste of the program in 2018 when Pours debuted at the Publix GreenWise Market in Tallahassee. Now, it has expanded to five different locations.