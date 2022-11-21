Food4Families: Charity groups distributing food items for Thanksgiving meal

Meals on Wheels Plus and the Foodbank of Manatee hope to provide turkey, food for at least 500 families during their drive-through distribution.

BRADENTON, Fla. — For many families, having a table filled with food during a holiday such as Thanksgiving can be challenging. But some local nonprofit organizations are making sure no family goes hungry during this holiday.

The food distribution begins at 4 p.m. and ends at 6 p.m. at 811 23rd Avenue E. in Bradenton.

Families would be able to get nutritious food that they can cook for the holidays including turkeys, vegetables, deco canned goods and more.

The organizers hope to provide food for at least 500 families during the drive-through distribution.

Another local organization, the Salvation Army, is also giving away turkeys from 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 22. That turkey giveaway is scheduled to happen at the Salvation Army's Center for Worship which is located at 5238 24th Street E. in Bradenton.

The charity group also plans to serve Thanksgiving dinner for the community starting at noon Thursday, Nov. 24, at 1204 14th Street W. They plan to feed up to 400 people.