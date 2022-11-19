Thanksgiving turkey trots across the Tampa Bay area

A turkey trot is a footrace held on or around Thanksgiving Day.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Thanksgiving is less than one week away so before you start licking your chops to gobble down a Thanksgiving feast, let's explore the many turkey trots around the Tampa Bay area.

A turkey trot is a footrace held on or around Thanksgiving Day. Events range from one-mile fun run/walks, to 3K, 5K and 10K, depending on a runner's range. Many people participate in them to burn some calories before devouring a Thanksgiving meal.

Turkey trots are in abundance around Tampa Bay. From Clearwater, St. Petersburg, Tampa, to Sarasota, we've got turkey trots for everyone. Just remember, the longer you wait to sign up, the price for some events could rise.

Runners can choose between the 1-mile gobbler or the 5K Faster Way Wingding.

Time: 5K at 7 a.m. | 1-mile at 8:30 a.m.

Date: Thursday, Nov. 24, Thanksgiving day

Location: Adjacent to Clearwater High School at 560 Arcturas Avenue, Clearwater

Price: $25-35

Presented by North Shore Elementary, the 2022 Coffee Pot Turkey Trot 5K is a family-friendly timed 5K looping around St. Pete's Coffee Pot Bayou on Thanksgiving morning. The run benefits North Shore Elementary, a Title One School.

Time: 7:45 a.m.

Date: Thursday, Nov. 24, Thanksgiving day

Location: Race start/Finish on 34th Avenue NE between 1st and Oak Street, behind North Shore Elementary, St. Petersburg

Price: $15-40

The 10th annual Gobbler 5K and 1 Mile Kids Fun Run is back in New Port Richey. Run, walk or stroll at this family-friendly event on Thanksgiving morning. The run helps local students as proceeds support First Christian Academy.

Time: 5K at 7:30 a.m. | 1-mile fun run at 8:30 a.m. | virtual 5K at 8:30 a.m.

Date: Thursday, Nov. 24, Thanksgiving day

Location: Jay B Starkey Park, 10050 Wilderness Park Boulevard, New Port Richey

Price: $35-40

The 5th annual Florida Turkey Trot presented by Publix returns this Thanksgiving for another year of exercise before you gobble down all of the fixings.

Time: 8 a.m.

Date: Thursday, Nov. 24, Thanksgiving day

Location: Nathan Benderon Park, Sarasota

Price: $25 for kids, $35-40 for adults

The annual BRC turkey trot before Thanksgiving dinner is back. Proceeds will go toward local charities, Food Bank of Manatee and Turning Points. Shirts will be available for purchase when you register.

Time: 8 a.m. - 11 a.m.

Date: Thursday, Nov. 24, Thanksgiving day

Location: Robinson Preserve north entrance, 1704 99th Street Northwest, Bradenton

Price: $10

Calling all Lakeland runners, the 'Run for Pies' turkey trot will be held Thanksgiving morning. Here's a way to run off some calories and challenge yourself before scarfing down dinner.