Huge Cereal for Summer donation day going on Friday

10 Tampa Bay will broadcast live from Publix stores in Tampa and St. Petersburg on Friday.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — If you’ve been collecting cereal for weeks and hounding your co-workers to donate to Cereal for Summer — this Friday is your big day to glory in your accomplishment and know that you are truly helping feed hungry kids.

10 Tampa Bay and Feeding Tampa Bay will hold an all-day event from 7 a.m. all the way up until 7 p.m. Friday to receive your donations.

Bring your Cereal for Summer donations to the Britton Plaza Publix, located at 3838 Britton Plaza in Tampa, off of S. Dale Mabry. People can also bring donations to the 4th St. Station Publix, located at 3700 4th St. North in St. Petersburg.

10 Tampa Bay will be broadcasting live from both locations, so stop by and say “Hi” to our on-air personalities. We will also be giving out 10 Tampa Bay swag and Tampa Bay Lightning car flags to people who donate.

Every box counts, so even if you don’t have a big cereal collection, just pop into the Publix and grab a BOGO.

During the Cereal for Summer drive, people always wonder about the need for milk.

At the Publix location in Tampa, the Florida Dairy Farmers group is providing a refrigerated truck, so that people can donate milk too. Once again, that option is only available at the Britton Plaza location in Tampa.