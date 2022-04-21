Tampa Bay Cannons tossing in support for Cereal for Summer

The Tampa Bay Cannons are collecting donations for Cereal for Summer before their game on Saturday.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Cannons, our area's American Ultimate Disc League team (that's frisbee to most of us), are tossing their support behind Cereal for Summer.

On Saturday, the team is holding a cereal drive from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Newton-Williams Field at Gibbs High School in St. Petersburg. Feeding Tampa Bay staff will be on hand to receive donations of cereal and other breakfast items.

Everyone who brings a donation will receive entry to the Cannon’s Black & Yellow scrimmage. The game starts at 6 p.m.

If you can’t make the game, you can always bring cereal to Sonny’s BBQ locations, most Goodwill Stores, and our 10 Tampa Bay studios. You can also donate online by clicking here.

Cereal for Summer helps feed children during the summer months when they’re not receiving meals at school. According to Feeding Tampa Bay, 1 in 4 children in our area are not sure where their next meal is coming from.