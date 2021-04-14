WWE superstar and Tampa native Big E sells WrestleMania jacket to raise money for Feeding Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. — While WWE superstar Big E might have had a disappointing match Sunday at WrestleMania 37, he's still a winner when it comes to helping the Tampa Bay community.
Big E, whose real name is Ettore Ewon and is a Tampa native, is auctioning off everything he wore on the grandest stage of all to raise money for Feeding Tampa Bay.
The former Continental titleholder, known for wearing gear into the ring with a message, wore Feeding Tampa Bay's logo and color scheme as a way to raise awareness for the organization and food insecurity in the area, Feeding Tampa Bay said.
It was after the match Big E Tweeted out links to the jacket he wore. You can find a link to the signed jacket here. Bidding ends at 8 a.m. Friday.
Feeding Tampa Bay says its mission is to provide food to more than 1 million families who face hunger in the 10 counties that make up the Tampa Bay area. You can read more about their mission, or how to help here.
What other people are reading right now:
- Everything you need to know about Florida pausing the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine
- This is where researchers forecast the polluted Piney Point water will flow in Tampa Bay
- Coast Guard rescues 6 of 18 people on capsized boat off Louisiana Coast, search continues
- Officials say Kim Potter could be charged soon for fatally shooting Daunte Wright
- Defense testimony brings expert who says Chauvin was 'justified'
- Hope for ‘long-haulers’: COVID vaccines could hold the key to relief for patients who suffer months of symptoms
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter