WWE superstar and Tampa native Big E sells WrestleMania jacket to raise money for Feeding Tampa Bay

You have until 8 a.m. Friday to bid on the merch.

TAMPA, Fla. — While WWE superstar Big E might have had a disappointing match Sunday at WrestleMania 37, he's still a winner when it comes to helping the Tampa Bay community.

Big E, whose real name is Ettore Ewon and is a Tampa native, is auctioning off everything he wore on the grandest stage of all to raise money for Feeding Tampa Bay.

The former Continental titleholder, known for wearing gear into the ring with a message, wore Feeding Tampa Bay's logo and color scheme as a way to raise awareness for the organization and food insecurity in the area, Feeding Tampa Bay said.

It was after the match Big E Tweeted out links to the jacket he wore. You can find a link to the signed jacket here. Bidding ends at 8 a.m. Friday.

Tonight was a bummer. Nevertheless, @FeedingAmerica projects 42 million people will struggle with food insecurity this year. I’ll be auctioning off everything I wore tonight and donating all the proceeds to @FeedingTampaBay. https://t.co/ZwsXrMgwFA — Ettore “Big E” Ewen (@WWEBigE) April 12, 2021

Feeding Tampa Bay says its mission is to provide food to more than 1 million families who face hunger in the 10 counties that make up the Tampa Bay area. You can read more about their mission, or how to help here.