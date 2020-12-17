Feeding Tampa Bay opening emergency food pantries in response to reported tornado damage in Pinellas

No ID screening is required for assistance, but social distancing and COVID-19 safety protocols will be observed.

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Feeding Tampa Bay is looking to help those in Pinellas County impacted by a radar-confirmed tornado Wednesday evening.

To help those in need, the organization is opening two sites for families to collect food. No ID screening is required, but social distancing and COVID-19 safety protocols will be observed.

Tropicana Field | 10a - 1p

16th Street, St. Petersburg, FL 33712

-- or--

Northwest Presbyterian Church | 10a - 1p

6330 54th Ave N, St. Petersburg, FL 33709

Pinellas County was the first area to see the impacts of severe weather Wednesday when the National Weather Service meteorologists issued a tornado warning just before 4 p.m. Not long later, it became a radar-confirmed tornado as debris appeared on radar.

It was a "confirmed large and extremely dangerous tornado," forecasters wrote in their warning.

The tornado then moved across the Howard Frankland Bridge into the City of Tampa, prompting a warning for Hillsborough County. Meteorologists tracked the tornado-warned storm into Polk County, as well, with all warnings expiring by 5:30 p.m.

Thousands of people in Hillsborough, Polk and Pinellas counties were reported to be without power Wednesday evening.

