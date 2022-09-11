19-year-old man accused of shooting 2 people in a car, killed woman in passenger seat

Kenneth Polk is reportedly charged with second degree murder and attempted murder.

BRADENTON, Fla. — Deputies say a 19-year-old man is accused of shooting two people in a parked car outside a Sunrise Inn in Bradenton at around 1:50 a.m. Sunday.

Kenneth Polk approached two people in the car, a 22-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman, with a handgun. The man was in the driver's seat and the woman was on the passenger side, Manatee County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

After a short conversation involving the three people, Polk then shot one round through the open driver's side window and shot the two people in the car, authorities say.

The single bullet reportedly went through the man's neck and into the woman's chest.

The 22-year-old then drove the woman and himself to Manatee Memorial Hospital where the 20-year-old died from her injuries at 4:44 a.m, deputies say. The man is still hospitalized but is expected to survive.

Detectives say the man and witnesses at the shooting helped identify that Polk was the person who shot the gun.

The sheriff's office says the two people in the car drove to Manatee County from the St. Petersburg area and had prearranged a meeting at the location, but a motive for the shooting remains unknown.

The 19-year-old man was arrested and is reportedly being charged with one count of second-degree murder and one count of attempted murder.