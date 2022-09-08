Lake Wales police name 21-year-old as gunman, victim in shooting

Police believe this was an isolated incident and all subjects involved are cooperating with the investigation.

Example video title will go here for this video

LAKE WALES, Fla. — A 21-year-old man was identified as the shooter and victim of the Aug. 28 shooting at the Lake Wales Housing Authority Grove Manor Apartments, according to police.

Camron Salas reportedly shot an 18-year-old and 17-year-old with a handgun during an argument. Police in a statement said that Salas was a part of an argument involving a group of men.

The argument reportedly began inside of an apartment but later spilled outside of the residence, where the shooting took place.

Lake Wales police wrote in part, "as Salas was shooting the men, another man retrieved a handgun from the residence and shot Salas." It's unclear who shot Salas.

Salas died at the scene.

During the investigation, police learned that 39-year-old Vernon Scarlett of Lake Wales took the gun used by Salas and hid it. Scarlett was later arrested. Police say he was cooperative with detectives who recovered the firearm.

The 17-year-old and 18-year-old survived the shooting and received treatment for their injuries at a local hospital.

Police believe this was an isolated incident and all subjects involved are cooperating with the investigation. This case remains open and the investigation continues.