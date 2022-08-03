New development to be revealed in 1983 cold case murder of Barbara Grams

Robert DuBoise was exonerated in 2020 after DNA evidence found that he did not kill 19-year-old Barbara Grams.

TAMPA, Fla — Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren is set to make an announcement on a "major development" in the cold case murder of a teen raped and murdered in the 1980s.

The cold case investigation dates back to Aug. 18, 1983, when 19-year-old Barbara Grams was raped and murdered, the state attorney's office said in a news release.

Robert DuBoise was originally arrested in connection to the case but was exonerated in 2020 after DNA evidence established he did not kill Grams, officials say. He spent decades in prison before his release. The state attorney's office's Conviction Review Unit did however find new leads and launched a fresh investigation from the DNA samples collected in 2020.

At 3 p.m. on Aug. 4, Warren will provide an overview of the "groundbreaking process leading to this major development," the state attorney's office said.