DOJ: 2 men sentenced to more than 20 years in prison for 2020 robbery spree

The two were involved in 10 armed robberies that stretched between Tampa, Fishhawk and Riverview.

TAMPA, Fla — Two years after an alleged armed robbery spree landed two Tampa men behind bars, a judge has sentenced both men to more than 20 years in prison, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney's office for the Middle District of Florida.

Jeffrey Davis, 24, of Tampa, was sentenced to 24 years, and 19-year-old Tyee Spike of Tampa was sentenced to 26 years and three months in federal prison for robbing 10 stores at gunpoint back in October 2020, officials say.

Prior to the robbery spree began, the two men committed a carjacking and used the car as their getaway source of transportation for the robberies, the release said.

Then, between Oct. 13 and Oct. 19, 2020, court documents show Davis and Spike committed a series of robberies that spanned between Tampa, Fishhawk and Riverview. At each robbery, guns were pulled out.

Officials said during the first robbery, another person confronted Spike and Spike shot him in the stomach. The person survived, however. They spent 12 days in the hospital.

Davis and Spike were later arrested after leading authorities on a high-speed chase that ended in a crash, according to the release. Law enforcement found a list of "criminal achievements and ambitions" under the heading "licks" in the car. Various houses and personal possessions, including names and locations of several commercial establishments, were on the list.

In the year before the robberies, Spike was convicted of battery on a law enforcement officer with a deadly weapon, resisting an officer with violence, grand theft motor vehicle, two counts of robbery and burglary of an unoccupied conveyance.