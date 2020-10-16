Man arrested, accused of stealing and slaughtering horse in 2019 in Palmetto

PALMETTO, Fla. — Almost a year after a horse was stolen and later found slaughtered in a nearby field, deputies said a man has been arrested for the crime.
The Manatee County Sheriff's Office said surveillance video shows Eladio Garcia-Gasca on a woman's property the night her horse was stolen.
In the video, Garcia-Gasca is seen walking near a barn and shining a flashlight in a stable.
Garcia-Gasca was arrested on Oct. 15 at his home in north St. Petersburg and booked into the Pinellas County Jail. He's charged with grand theft and animal cruelty.
Last year, deputies said it appeared a man broke through a locked gate on the woman's property on Buckeye Road in Palmetto. The sheriff's office said a horse was taken and later found slaughtered for its meat.
Around the same time last year, two other horses were reportedly found slaughtered in Marion and Sumter counties. The sheriff's office said it has been investigating a potential black market for horse meat.
The South Florida SPCA said horse meat is not safe to consume, and it's illegal to sell or purchase horse meat.
What other people are reading right now:
- Fact-checking the Trump and Biden town halls
- 2 people refilling ammo airlifted with burns after 'explosion' engulfs garage in flames
- C-SPAN suspends Steve Scully after he admits to lying about Twitter hack
- Can we rely on 'herd immunity' to get rid of COVID-19 in Florida?
- USF to close College of Education, reconfigure it into graduate school amid budget cuts
- Feel like you're getting a ton of political campaign texts? It's not just you. Here's how to stop them
- The tropics are quiet now, but expected to get active for late October
- What you need to know about the 6 constitutional amendments on Florida ballots
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter