It happened at the basketball courts in Robles Park.

TAMPA, Fla — A 9-year-old girl was struck by a bullet after an argument between two teens led to a shooting at a Tampa park.

At around 7:14 p.m. Tuesday, witnesses told Tampa police that two teenage boys had an argument on the basketball court near Robles Park at East Lake Avenue and North Avon Avenue. One of them went home, grabbed a gun and fired the weapon in the direction of the basketball courts, according to authorities.

The child was struck in the lower back as a result of the shooting, a spokesperson for the Tampa Police Department said. She was rushed to the hospital and is stable.

Police did not mention any additional injuries.