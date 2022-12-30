Bathroom at local Bradenton park closed down after being vandalized

The park's website has a message stating that the restrooms are closed until further notice.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BRADENTON, Fla. — Bathrooms at Creekwood Park in Bradenton are closed after being vandalized, officials with the Manatee County Government explain.

They said there was "significant damage" to the bathroom, which was shown in pictures.

A police report and incident reports were generated and processed, according to officials.

"We are trying to restore the restrooms quickly," the county explains in a statement. "They are not safe at this time and will remain closed until repaired."

The park's website has a message stating that the restrooms are closed until further notice.