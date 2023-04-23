x
Deputies looking for driver involved in deadly hit-and-run crash in Polk County

PCSO says a gray or dark-colored sedan hit a bicyclist and fled the scene.
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff's Office is looking for a driver who was involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash that happened Saturday night near Winter Haven, according to a news release.

Law enforcement was called around 9:20 p.m. to the intersection of Winter Lake Road (State Road 540) and Thornhill Road, the sheriff's office says.

Deputies say a gray or dark-colored sedan hit a bicyclist and fled the scene.

Based on a preliminary investigation and witness statements, PCSO says the bicyclist was riding his bike south on Thornhill Road and entered the intersection during a red light.

"A witness who narrowly missed striking the bicyclist first reported that another vehicle did make contact and quickly accelerated away. The fleeing vehicle was described as a gray or dark-colored sedan that was traveling east on Winter Lake Road," the news release reads.

The bicyclist was taken to a local hospital where he died. 

PCSO says the sedan involved should have some front-end damage and possibly side window damage. 

If anyone has any information about the crash or the vehicle involved, they can contact the Polk County Sheriff's Office at 863-298-6200. Tips can also be made anonymously to Heartland Crime Stoppers Florida at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477). If a tip leads to an arrest, the tipster could be eligible for a reward.

