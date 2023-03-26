Man on bike hit, critically hurt by SUV in Manatee County crash

Troopers say the investigation of the crash remains ongoing.

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — A 52-year-old man from Sarasota riding a bike suffered serious injuries during a crash involving an SUV on Sunday morning in Manatee County, troopers say.

At 9:39 a.m., a woman driving the SUV headed north on U.S.-41 on the right lane, north of 22nd Avenue West, the Florida Highway Patrol said in a news release.

At the same time, the 52-year-old bicyclist was crossing the road of U.S. 41 and north of 22nd Avenue West when the SUV swerved in an attempt to avoid hitting the man, authorities say.

However the left front side of the SUV collided with the man, FHP says. The 52-year-old reportedly suffered critical injuries and was taken to Blake Medical Center. Authorities have not yet said if the man wore a helmet before the crash.