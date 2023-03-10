Deputies searching for driver in Safety Harbor hit-and-run that left bicyclist seriously hurt

The car involved has damage to the front passenger side headlight, the sheriff's office said.

SAFETY HARBOR, Fla. — A 36-year-old woman was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after she was ejected from her bike when a car hit her Thursday night in Safety Harbor, a release from the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said.

Now, investigators said they need your help finding the driver responsible.

The hit-and-run crash happened in the area of Enterprise Road near Fernery Lane in Safety Harbor. Investigators said they were called in around 9:14 p.m. after learning of reports of an injured person laying in the grass.

When they arrived, they found 36-year-old Mindy Miran Yi and rushed her to the hospital. The sheriff's office said her injuries are considered life-threatening and her next of kin has been notified.

Investigators said Yi was riding her bike westbound on Enterprise Road when an unknown car driving westbound hit the rear of Yi's bike, causing her to be ejected.

The sheriff's office said the car involved has damage to the front passenger headlight. No other evidence was found at the scene and they didn't find any video of the crash available via local businesses or surrounding homes, investigators said.