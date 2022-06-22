Woman stopped after actively loading gun inside hospital, Bradenton police say

No injuries were reported, and no shots were fired.

BRADENTON, Fla. — Surveillance video showed a patient actively loading a firearm early Wednesday morning inside the emergency room at Blake Hospital in Bradenton, police say.

A staff member called 911 at 2:16 a.m. and reported the woman was seen on camera loading a gun in her purse.

Authorities say they were on their way to the hospital within a minute of the 911 call, with the first officer showing up by 2:20 a.m. and rushing in through an ambulance bay.

A security guard was also there and seized the handgun, police said.

More police officers arrived and surrounded the woman, who was arrested.

The Bradenton Police Department said investigators seized a Smith & Wesson Bodyguard .380 handgun with an incorporated laser.

"The suspect’s purse contained one high-capacity (50 round) drum-style magazine with 36 loaded rounds; two magazines containing a total of 13 loaded rounds; and 14 loose rounds," the police department wrote in an email. "Additional witnesses stated they observed the suspect loading what appeared to be bullets into a magazine."

The woman was identified by police as 37-year-old Jamekeyra Ulisa Levertt-Chapman of Sarasota. She was charged with two felonies: introducing a firearm into a hospital and possession of a concealed weapon without a concealed weapon permit.

Police say an investigation is still underway.