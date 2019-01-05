LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla — A Bradenton man is accused of pleasuring himself while staring at boys in a men's changing room on April 12 at Disney's Typhoon Lagoon Water Park.

William Michael Hayes, 57, is charged with lewd and lascivious exhibition.

According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, Hayes is an annual passholder who also entered Disney's Blizzard Beach Water Park on the two days prior to the situation at Typhoon Lagoon.

Disney management issued Hayes a trespass warning. 10News has reached out to Disney for further comment on the matter.

