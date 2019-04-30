WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday the arrests of 12 people suspected of possession, promotion and distribution of child pornography.

Operations Guardians of Innocence II resulted in 640 felonies filed against the suspects with more charges pending, according to the sheriff’s office.

Sheriff Grady Judd is scheduled to speak about the arrests around 11:15 a.m. Tuesday. 10News will stream the news conference on Facebook.

What other people are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.