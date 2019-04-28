The 3-year-old boy deputies say was missing after his kayak capsized was found dead.

Manatee County deputies said the child was found near the docks where two kayaks capsized in Snead Island.

Rescuers said three people were rescued, but they could not find the boy.

Deputies said they think the child drowned.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission is continuing to investigate.

This is a developing story. Stay with 10News for updates.

