Bradenton student accused of bringing gun with 'four live rounds' to school

BRADENTON, Fla. — A 14-year-old student in Manatee County is behind bars after authorities say he brought a gun to school on Tuesday morning.

The teen attended Southeast High School in Bradenton and was charged with possession of a firearm on school property.

At around 11 a.m., a school administrator walked into a boy's restroom and saw the 14-year-old show off a gun to three other students, the Manatee County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

The student reportedly tried to hide the gun quickly by putting it inside his backpack, but the administrator was able to take the backpack away from him.

The teen was then reportedly taken to the school resource officer.

From there, the officer found the gun and four live rounds inside of the backpack, deputies say.

The three other students who were in the restroom with the teen were also searched but did not have any weapons on them.

"No threats were made about a shooting or violence to anyone at the school," the sheriff's office says.