x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Hillsborough County

10th grader arrested, accused of bringing gun to school in Hillsborough County

The gun was stolen from a car in the Riverview-Brandon area, according to the sheriff's office.
Credit: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office
Gun found at Spoto High School

RIVERVIEW, Fla. — A 10th grader was arrested Friday after he was found with a handgun in a school bathroom, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office reports.

A school resource deputy was first alerted about the smell of marijuana coming from a bathroom at Spoto High School in Riverview. A search of the bathroom revealed a black Sig Sauer P320 9mm handgun, 22 rounds of ammunition and marijuana, according to the sheriff's office.

Investigators say they determined the gun was stolen from a car in the Riverview-Brandon area.

A 16-year-old student was arrested and charged with possession of a weapon on school property, resisting an officer without violence and possession of less than 20 grams of cannabis.

Related Articles

"Let this serve as yet another reminder: if you bring a weapon onto a school campus, you will be arrested,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. "Students and staff deserve to attend classes without worry of violence so they can focus on their education."

The investigation is ongoing. 

This is the second 16-year-old Hillsborough County boy arrested Friday for allegedly bringing a gun to school. 

Earlier Friday morning, another 16-year-old student was arrested at Hillsborough High School for having a loaded stolen gun and more than 20 rounds of ammunition in his backpack, according to Tampa Police. 

More Videos

In Other News

Teen accused of bringing stolen loaded gun inside backpack to Hillsborough High School

Before You Leave, Check This Out