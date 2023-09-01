10th grader arrested, accused of bringing gun to school in Hillsborough County

The gun was stolen from a car in the Riverview-Brandon area, according to the sheriff's office.

RIVERVIEW, Fla. — A 10th grader was arrested Friday after he was found with a handgun in a school bathroom, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office reports.

A school resource deputy was first alerted about the smell of marijuana coming from a bathroom at Spoto High School in Riverview. A search of the bathroom revealed a black Sig Sauer P320 9mm handgun, 22 rounds of ammunition and marijuana, according to the sheriff's office.

Investigators say they determined the gun was stolen from a car in the Riverview-Brandon area.

A 16-year-old student was arrested and charged with possession of a weapon on school property, resisting an officer without violence and possession of less than 20 grams of cannabis.

"Let this serve as yet another reminder: if you bring a weapon onto a school campus, you will be arrested,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. "Students and staff deserve to attend classes without worry of violence so they can focus on their education."

The investigation is ongoing.

This is the second 16-year-old Hillsborough County boy arrested Friday for allegedly bringing a gun to school.