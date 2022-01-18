Tampa man accused of plotting mass shooting in support of ISIS ruled incompetent to stand trial

A virtual federal court hearing was held Tuesday morning.

TAMPA, Fla. — A Tampa man accused of plotting a mass shooting in support of the ISIS terrorist group has been ruled incompetent to stand trial at this time.

A federal magistrate judge made that ruling on Jan. 13.

In a status hearing Tuesday morning with Federal District Court Judge Tom Barber, the federal defender for Muhammed Al-Azhari said his competency restoration could take anywhere from four to eight months. Until Al-Azhari is returned to competency, both federal prosecutors and the defense said they would continue working on the case.

According to federal investigators, Al-Azhari tried to buy multiple guns before getting a Glock pistol and a silencer. He expressed "admiration" for the Pulse nightclub shooter, according to law enforcement.

Investigators said Al-Azhar scoped out potential targets like Honeymoon Island and the FBI's Tampa Field Office. They also said he researched Clearwater Beach, Bayshore Boulevard in Tampa and the Seminole Hard Rock Casino.

According to law enforcement, he even rehearsed parts of the planned attack.

Court documents describe Al-Azhari as an ISIS supporter who "consumed ISIS propaganda and spoke favorably" about the terror group.

The FBI arrested him on May 24 and seized his weapons.

He was indicted in June 2021. Al-Azhari, who was 23 at the time of his arrest, faces charges of attempting to provide material support or resources to a designated foreign terrorist organization and with violations of the National Firearms Act. If convicted, he would face up to 40 years in federal prison, according to prosecutors.

Al-Azhari is currently being held in the Hernando County Jail until he's placed in a federal medical center to begin his competency training.