Deputies: 5 men charged in 2021 gang-related killing out of Hernando County

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — Five men were arrested by Hernando County deputies who say they were connected to a death that happened back in 2021.

Arrest warrants were approved for 31-year-old Shayne White-Gracteroly, 29-year-old Jimmy Nguyen, 25-year-old Reynol Gonzalez, 46-year-old Hector Robles and 31-year-old Reynaldo Fonseca on Oct. 18 but it wasn't until nine days later they were arrested.

All of the men are facing charges of third-degree murder, aggravated battery and conspiracy to commit aggravated battery.

Back on the morning of July 13, 2021, deputies and fire crews responded to the area of Silent Breeze Street and Wolf Road in Brooksville on reports of a man down in the roadway.

The delivery driver who called 911 told the operator the man didn't move or respond when he tried to beep his horn for him to move out of the road.

Once crews were on the scene, the man was pronounced dead.

A day later on July 14, an autopsy determined the man's death to be a homicide.

As detectives started to investigate while also canvassing neighbors and interviewing people, they found out that the man killed was a member of the nationally known gang Latin Kings.

According to the sheriff's office, the man wanted to leave the gang but died during the "beating" and "stripping of his membership" required to leave.

"Through a diligent and lengthy investigation, detectives identified the members of the Latin Kings gang who were involved in the death of the victim," the agency explained in a news release.