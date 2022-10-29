Officials: Man arrested for killing 1 person, injuring another in Temple Terrace shooting

The man is facing charges of first-degree murder along with first-degree premeditated and attempted murder.

TEMPLE TERRACE, Fla. — Temple Terrace police arrested a man they say killed a person while also injuring another in a shooting on Monday.

At around 10 p.m., officers responded to a shooting at the 7-Star gas station, located at 7749 Temple Terrace Highway.

Once on scene, police reportedly found two people shot, one being pronounced dead at the scene. The other person injured in the shooting was taken to the hospital and treated for life-threatening wounds at Tampa General Hospital. They are stable and expected to recover.

An investigation into the Monday shooting identified Johayward Bradshaw, 23, as the primary suspect in the shooting. But it wasn't until Friday that he was found and arrested in Davie with help from the U.S. Marshals Florida Regional Fugitive Task Force

Bradshaw is facing charges of first-degree murder along with first-degree premeditated and attempted murder.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.