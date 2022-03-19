Driver in fatal daycare crash held without bond, awaiting transfer to DeSoto County

The teen had her first court appearance Saturday morning.

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The 18-year-old driver accused of hitting and killing a child at a daycare playground is now awaiting her transfer to DeSoto County after her charges were upgraded.

Kiara Morant show up at the Fort Myers Police Department Friday after her charges were upgraded from driving without a valid driver's license to driving without a license involving death or serious injury.

In her first court appearance Saturday morning, the judge declared Morant to be held without bond in the Lee County Jail.

The teen is now waiting to be transferred to DeSoto County.

A 4-year-old girl is dead and a 5-year-old girl was sent to the hospital in serious condition after an SUV hit them while they were on their daycare playground, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday inside a fenced playground at the Imagination Station Preschool on East Magnolia Street in Arcadia.

According to troopers, Both girls were playing inside the fenced playground area when the SUV, driven by Morant, drove over a raised concrete curb, hit a street sign, crossed the sidewalk on the southern side of East Magnolia Street.

Then, the driver collided with a chain-link fence, metal post and wooden support post at the corner of the daycare. The SUV continued east and collided with several other wooden support posts and playground equipment, according to reports.