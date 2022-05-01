FHP: DUI arrest turns into bomb threat in Wesley Chapel

During an inventory of a man's car, troopers say they found an open beer can and what appeared to be a hand-grenade.

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — A DUI arrest Friday night soon turned into a bomb threat investigation after troopers say they found an apparent hand-grenade in a car.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, 53-year-old George Stefanic was driving his 2015 Ford F150 under the influence of alcohol causing a crash in Wesley Chapel.

The crash report says Stefanic was driving westbound on State Road 56, west of I-75, in the center lane at the same time a Toyota Camry was traveling in the outside lane.

While negotiating a curve in the road, the truck changed lanes from the center to the outside lane and sideswiped the left side of the Camry, the report explains.

Both cars stopped on the outside shoulder behind road construction barrels.

Once on scene, troopers say the 53-year-old driver showed signs of impairment along with his breath smelling strongly of alcohol, which only grew stronger when he spoke.

Stefanic eyes were glassy and watery, and his speech was slurred, FHP reports. Troopers went on to say he was swaying while standing as well.

Field sobriety exercises were performed which Stefanic "performed poorly on," according to the arrest report. He was then arrested for DUI.