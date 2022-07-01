FHP: Man arrested for smuggling 8 people illegally into Florida in van

The van was searched and troopers say they found multiple ledgers in the driver's area, including names, destinations and prices.

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol arrested a man the agency says was smuggling people in the U.S. illegally into Florida — and it wasn't his first time.

Around 6:44 p.m. Thursday, a trooper pulled over a van with illegally tinted windows with an Arizona tag on Interstate 75 in Hernando County, an incident report explains. While talking to Javier Palma-Jenaro, the van driver, the agency says he had a Mexican passport for identification and an expired Mexican driver's license.

Palma-Jenaro said he and his eight occupants, who had phone chargers wrapped around their wrists, were traveling from Marianna to Naples and had been working all day, FHP reports.

After the driver was taken into custody for not having a valid license, an FHP agent started to identify the eight people. The agency says it determined all of them were in the U.S. illegally.

The van was searched and troopers say they found multiple ledgers in the driver's area, including names, destinations and prices.

The FHP agent, who speaks fluent Spanish, was able to interview Palma-Jenaro after reading him his Miranda rights.

According to the incident report, the driver received a call while in Milwaukee to travel to Arizona to transport a load of people in the U.S. illegally to Florida. He reportedly picked up the eight people in Phoenix at a park on Tuesday.

Palma-Jenaro told the FHP agent he had done this several times, and he makes $240 per person, the agency explained. He also reportedly said he previously dropped off three other people in Florida and was on his way to drop off the remaining people in Fort Myers.

FHP arrested Palm-Jenaro and took him to the Hernando County Jail.

He's facing multiple charges, including: