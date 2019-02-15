AUBURNDALE, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Winter Haven woman on Thursday for practicing health care without a license again.

Jesusadelaida "Jesse" Lopez was also arrested in June 2018 after she was accused of posing as a nurse at the “Drop It Like It’s Hot” weight-loss clinic on Cypress Gardens Boulevard.

The sheriff’s office said this time she is accused of operating out of Jesse’s Gym at 1141 U.S. Highway 92 in Auburndale. The gym's Facebook page also uses the "Drop It Like It's Hot" moniker in its title.

"We're thankful in getting information that Ms. Lopez was operating illegally as a fake medical practitioner once again," Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said in a news release. "She put more lives in danger with no medical experience. She was given a chance and a break last time probation with an opportunity to rehabilitate. She didn't seize that opportunity and now she is back in jail."

Lopez, 39, is charged with selling drugs without a prescription, dispersing drug prescription without a license, unlicensed practice health care profession, tampering with physical evidence, unlawful use of a two-way communication device and violation of probation.

Her new charges are in addition to the six charges of unlicensed practice of health care from her previous arrest.

On Tuesday, an undercover detective with the sheriff's office and a Department of Health investigator went to Jesse's Gym. The two met with Lopez and another employee.

The sheriff's office said they offered the detective and investigator weight loss supplies, which included a Bariatric Advantage high-protein meal-replacement powder, five sealed plastic baggies of syringes and a vial of prescription human chorionic gonadotropin. The investigator paid $300 for the supplies and consultation.

A state probation officer conducted a compliance check on Thursday. The officer told her not to contact anyone during the visit, but the sheriff's office said she used her Apple Watch to tell an employee at the gym to remove incriminating evidence. The officer also found needles and a vial of prescription "lipo" medicine in her car, which violated her felony probation terms.

Officers then arrested Lopez.

While probation officers arrived at Lopez's house, her fiance Edward Forgue arrived at Jesse's Gym and began removing items from the business and putting them in his truck. Deputies say Forgue is a part-owner of the gym.

The sheriff's office said Lopez's cousin alerted Forgue that officers were at the house conducting a search. Detectives arrested Forgue soon after.

Forgue, 51, is charged with tampering with physical evidence.

Judd is scheduled to speak on Lopez’s arrest at 11 a.m. Thursday. 10News will stream the news conference online and on its Facebook page.

