Man accused of bringing explosive near protest receives sentence

According to police, Garrett Smith carried a pipe-type explosive device near a political protest for an accused Jan. 6 rioter.

LARGO, Fla. — The man who is accused of carrying a pipe-type explosive device near a protest has been sentenced to six months probation along with a $450 fine, according to Pinellas County Court records.

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office says 22-year-old Garrett Smith ran away from the crowd with the reported device, drawing law enforcement's attention and leading to the discovery. 

The sheriff had previously said they were monitoring a planned lawful protest in support of Jeremy Brown, a former Florida candidate for Congress, and was arrested on charges relating to the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol. A photo taken that day published by the news outlet, Reuters, indicated Brown was a self-described member of the Oath Keepers extremist group. 

Authorities add on the day of the protest, Smith was dressed in all black with a covering on his face. Upon searching a backpack he was said to be carrying, deputies reportedly found a black helmet and the explosive device. 

After a warrant was secured, Smith's Oldsmar home was searched and investigators located hand-grenade type explosives, nails for use in the grenades and duct tape, according to the sheriff. 

Authorities say they consider Smith "one of the most concerning individuals" — a sleeper, as he put it — because he had no criminal history, no apparent online presence and there was no prior intelligence on him. 

