Gibbs High School teens arrested for bringing gun on campus

Police confiscated the gun and took both students into custody after one ran away from the school.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Two teenage students at Gibbs High School in St. Petersburg were arrested after officers found a gun inside a backpack on Thursday, May 18.

At around 10:30 a.m., school resource officers were alerted about a fight in the boy's restroom. Once officers arrived, they saw a 15-year-old boy walk out of the restroom and hand a backpack to another student who took off from the school, St. Pete police said in a news release.

Nearby patrolling officers found the 16-year-old boy not far from the school and also discovered the backpack with a gun inside, police said. Police confiscated the gun and took both students into custody.