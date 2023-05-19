Gibbs High School teens arrested for bringing gun on campus

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Two teenage students at Gibbs High School in St. Petersburg were arrested after officers found a gun inside a backpack on Thursday, May 18.
At around 10:30 a.m., school resource officers were alerted about a fight in the boy's restroom. Once officers arrived, they saw a 15-year-old boy walk out of the restroom and hand a backpack to another student who took off from the school, St. Pete police said in a news release.
Nearby patrolling officers found the 16-year-old boy not far from the school and also discovered the backpack with a gun inside, police said. Police confiscated the gun and took both students into custody.
"St. Petersburg police make the safety of students a top priority and any weapon on campus, or other threat to school safety, will be thoroughly investigated," the agency said in the release. "This serves as a reminder to students that the police department takes these matters very seriously and the consequences could be severe."