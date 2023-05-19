x
Crime

Gibbs High School teens arrested for bringing gun on campus

Police confiscated the gun and took both students into custody after one ran away from the school.
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Two teenage students at Gibbs High School in St. Petersburg were arrested after officers found a gun inside a backpack on Thursday, May 18.

At around 10:30 a.m., school resource officers were alerted about a fight in the boy's restroom. Once officers arrived, they saw a 15-year-old boy walk out of the restroom and hand a backpack to another student who took off from the school, St. Pete police said in a news release. 

Nearby patrolling officers found the 16-year-old boy not far from the school and also discovered the backpack with a gun inside, police said. Police confiscated the gun and took both students into custody.

"St. Petersburg police make the safety of students a top priority and any weapon on campus, or other threat to school safety, will be thoroughly investigated," the agency said in the release. "This serves as a reminder to students that the police department takes these matters very seriously and the consequences could be severe."

